Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AutoZone worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $728.13 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $720.88 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,037.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,121.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.49 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.11 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,244.79.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

