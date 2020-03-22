Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,598 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $24,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after buying an additional 1,648,620 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after buying an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after buying an additional 795,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $42,452,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,120,000 after buying an additional 401,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

