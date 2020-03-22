Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Amedisys worth $21,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Amedisys by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

AMED stock opened at $169.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $202.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.73.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 23,129 shares valued at $4,439,923. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

