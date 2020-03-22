Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of BlackBerry worth $24,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in BlackBerry by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197,529 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,814,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 153,254 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,832,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after buying an additional 99,392 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,518,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after buying an additional 251,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $20,297,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.