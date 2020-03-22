Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,066 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,252,392 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $22,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,597,000 after buying an additional 191,135 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,937,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,763,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,696,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,336,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BVN. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $235.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

