Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,303 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.68% of Granite Construction worth $21,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Granite Construction by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Granite Construction by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 103,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Granite Construction by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 52,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. Granite Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $666.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.