Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,464 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $23,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,452 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

