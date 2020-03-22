Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 139,320 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139,320 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 88,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

