Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,558 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Rogers Communications worth $22,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $5,542,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 31.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

