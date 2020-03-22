Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,039 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of American Financial Group worth $22,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in American Financial Group by 976.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

