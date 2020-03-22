Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 704,129 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704,129 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $21,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.64 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $29,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.