Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 94,954 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 94,954 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Albany International worth $20,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $37.55 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

