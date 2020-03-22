Analysts Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Crocs reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. Crocs’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $785.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 15,475 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley acquired 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $3,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 427.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $41,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,323,000 after buying an additional 101,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

