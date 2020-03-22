Analysts Anticipate Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Luminex reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 512.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMNX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 719,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -285.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. Luminex has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $29.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.