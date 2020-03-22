Analysts Anticipate Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Nuance Communications reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,562 shares of company stock valued at $867,493 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 258,958 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 413.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 313,621 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.