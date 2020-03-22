Analysts Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. Perficient reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $749,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,655 shares of company stock worth $5,147,042. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,019,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 588,147 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 75,614 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Perficient by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 578,417 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,648,000 after purchasing an additional 345,124 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 384,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Perficient by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. 718,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,685. The company has a market cap of $988.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

