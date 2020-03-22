Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Plymouth Ind Re reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Ind Re.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Plymouth Ind Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 253,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,082. Plymouth Ind Re has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38.

About Plymouth Ind Re

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

