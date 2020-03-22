Analysts Anticipate SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will announce sales of $19.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.90 million and the highest is $19.70 million. SB One Bancorp posted sales of $18.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $77.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.80 million to $77.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lowered SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Boenning Scattergood lowered SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SB One Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SBBX stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $127.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.78. SB One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 271,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

