Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Sirius XM reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $4.44. 58,260,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,834,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.