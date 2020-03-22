Analysts Expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $9.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,854.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 18,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,567.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,661 shares of company stock worth $129,272 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Harvest Capital Credit comprises approximately 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 15.63 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.07%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

