Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $286.05 million, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. Also, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management acquired 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $401,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,100 shares of company stock worth $600,574. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Lawson Products by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

