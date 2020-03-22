Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OESX. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital raised Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OESX stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $3.27. 554,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.14. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

