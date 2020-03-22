Analysts Expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to Post ($0.50) Earnings Per Share

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. RISE Education Cayman’s rating score has improved by 18.9% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $4.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.50) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REDU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 140,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,751. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.90.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

