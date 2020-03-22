Analysts Expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will post sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $3.16 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $15.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $15.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $18.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank lowered TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

In related news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier Piou purchased 10,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,666,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.38. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

