Analysts Expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Announce $0.14 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TrustCo Bank Corp NY an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRST. BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 980,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $472.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 64,413 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 232,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,563 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

