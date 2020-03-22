Analysts Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will report $115.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.00 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $91.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $560.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $564.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $583.50 million, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $585.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Matthew Mcevoy acquired 22,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $93,216.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,992.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Michael Miller acquired 883,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $10,379,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,907,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,912,737.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 918,718 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,967. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 540,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 68,020 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 515,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 169,458 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 86,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,367 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 109.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 71,618 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.92. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

