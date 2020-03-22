Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Million

Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will post $1.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 640%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $16.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $18.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $61.03 million, with estimates ranging from $55.80 million to $67.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.32% and a negative net margin of 4,568.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.46. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 12,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $52,167.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,888.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.