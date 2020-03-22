Analysts Set $10.75 Price Target for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Culp’s rating score has declined by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Culp an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Culp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CULP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Culp stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 134,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,007. Culp has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $21.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 million, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Culp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Culp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,468,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,368 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Culp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,354,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 48,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 36,295 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 186.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 277,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 180,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.