Analysts Set $22.50 Target Price for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $22.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TFS Financial an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,507. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

