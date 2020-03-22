Analysts Set $37.50 Price Target for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $37.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verso an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered their target price on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of VRS opened at $11.27 on Friday. Verso has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $402.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Verso will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Verso by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Verso by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Verso by 107.4% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Verso by 203.6% during the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 297,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Verso by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

