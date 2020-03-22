Analyzing CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) and Vapotherm (NASDAQ:VAPO)

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CELLECT BIOTECH/S and Vapotherm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A N/A -$5.37 million N/A N/A Vapotherm $48.10 million 4.94 -$51.06 million ($2.74) -4.12

CELLECT BIOTECH/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm.

Profitability

This table compares CELLECT BIOTECH/S and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A -76.13% -49.94% Vapotherm -106.14% -107.92% -49.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CELLECT BIOTECH/S and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CELLECT BIOTECH/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Vapotherm 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vapotherm has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.90%. Given Vapotherm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than CELLECT BIOTECH/S.

Summary

Vapotherm beats CELLECT BIOTECH/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company has collaborations with the denovoMATRIX group of the Technische Universität Dresden to conduct examinations into the tentative synergy between ApoGraft and denovoMAtrix technology for the purpose of evaluating collaborative development of products for regenerative medicine; and Cell2in Inc. to conduct scientific evaluations combining ApoGraft with Cell2in's identification technology FreSHtracer, which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state. It also has a collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine to determine the safety and tolerability of ApoGraft for bone marrow transplantations in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellect Biomed Ltd. and changed its name to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in July 2016. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

