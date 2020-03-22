Analyzing Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (NYSE:WOPEY)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Cimarex Energy pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cimarex Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cimarex Energy and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $2.36 billion 0.64 -$124.62 million $4.46 3.32 WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR $4.87 billion 1.78 $343.00 million N/A N/A

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Cimarex Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy -8.80% 10.97% 5.53% WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cimarex Energy and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 1 7 11 0 2.53 WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus target price of $50.11, indicating a potential upside of 238.59%. Given Cimarex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,902 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

