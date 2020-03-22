Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,581 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,216,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,717,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

