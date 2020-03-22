Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $65.19 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from to in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

