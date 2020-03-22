Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,216 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ACCO Brands worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $3.97 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $399.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

