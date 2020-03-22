Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 114,124 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.56% of Profire Energy worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,487,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 124,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,279,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 150,620 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,243,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.66. Profire Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PFIE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

