Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 275.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,883 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $906,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

