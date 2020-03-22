Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 143,626 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143,626 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.06% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 161,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

PESI stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

