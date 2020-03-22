Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 20,748 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,210,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,874 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,435,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,809 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4,117.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,912,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. Resideo Technologies Inc has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $628.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

