Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 35,548 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,548 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $3.26 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

