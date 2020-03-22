Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,022,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,542,861 shares of company stock valued at $116,013,142. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

