Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,216 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPE opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%.

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

