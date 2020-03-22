Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,217.27 ($29.17).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,610 ($21.18) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Anglo American stock traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,105.60 ($14.54). The stock had a trading volume of 8,089,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,679.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,938.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,533.20 ($20.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In related news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

