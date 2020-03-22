Ankr Reaches Market Cap of $4.89 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $1.72 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bitinka, Bithumb and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.19 or 0.04332350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00068379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00038581 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016509 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012924 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, Sistemkoin, Upbit, KuCoin, Bithumb, Binance DEX, BitMax, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Bitinka, Hotbit, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Coinall, Huobi Korea, Coinone and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

