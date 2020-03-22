Ankr Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Sistemkoin, Coinone and Huobi Korea. Ankr has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00054042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.89 or 0.04381845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00068940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038183 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012935 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitMax, Bithumb, ABCC, Upbit, Bgogo, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Bilaxy, IDEX, Binance DEX, Huobi Korea, Sistemkoin, Coinall, CoinExchange, Coinone, Hotbit and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

