ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 35,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 500,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Professional Planning now owns 27,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.31. 30,831,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,657,574. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

