Anoncoin Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $43,500.67 and approximately $8.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

