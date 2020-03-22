APIS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $113,819.00 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. APIS has a market cap of $2.40 million and $113,819.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIS has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One APIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007736 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,058,729,161 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

