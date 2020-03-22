apM Coin Hits Market Cap of $5.63 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00003107 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $3.35 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.44 or 0.04342335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00067714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038115 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016618 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003785 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

APM is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.