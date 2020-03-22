Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

AINV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,937. The stock has a market cap of $517.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.23%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth $2,903,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

